Ana de Armas initially didn't think she was cut out to be a Bond girl

Actor Ana de Armas says she was "shocked" when director Cary Fukunaga offered her a role in "No Time To Die" as she associated the character of a Bond girl with beauty standards that go "beyond the normal". The film marks the fifth and final appearance of franchise star Daniel Craig as the iconic spy James Bond.

"Bond girls have been portrayed for so many years with a specific type of woman," Ana told Cinema Blend magazine. The "Knives Out" star said Fukunaga called her up saying he wanted to cast her but the character was yet to be written.

"I associate it with some sort of perfection and beauty standards beyond the normal. Things that I didn't match, I was shocked when the director called me to say, 'The character is not written yet but we want you to do it'," the Cuban actor added. Ana, 31, plays Paloma, a CIA agent assisting Bond, in the film.

The actor said she wanted to do something different with her character in "No Time to Die", instead of being "rescued" or "evil". "I needed to read that script. And it took a little, but they sent me the scenes. It's important, because I want to bring something else to the story," she added. "No Time To Die" is now scheduled to be release on November 12 in the UK and on November 25 in the US.

