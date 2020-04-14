Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ana de Armas initially didn't think she was cut out to be a Bond girl

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:55 IST
Ana de Armas initially didn't think she was cut out to be a Bond girl

Actor Ana de Armas says she was "shocked" when director Cary Fukunaga offered her a role in "No Time To Die" as she associated the character of a Bond girl with beauty standards that go "beyond the normal". The film marks the fifth and final appearance of franchise star Daniel Craig as the iconic spy James Bond.

"Bond girls have been portrayed for so many years with a specific type of woman," Ana told Cinema Blend magazine. The "Knives Out" star said Fukunaga called her up saying he wanted to cast her but the character was yet to be written.

"I associate it with some sort of perfection and beauty standards beyond the normal. Things that I didn't match, I was shocked when the director called me to say, 'The character is not written yet but we want you to do it'," the Cuban actor added. Ana, 31, plays Paloma, a CIA agent assisting Bond, in the film.

The actor said she wanted to do something different with her character in "No Time to Die", instead of being "rescued" or "evil". "I needed to read that script. And it took a little, but they sent me the scenes. It's important, because I want to bring something else to the story," she added. "No Time To Die" is now scheduled to be release on November 12 in the UK and on November 25 in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

11 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 258

11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Monday, informed the state government on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stand at 258, including 9 deaths and 65 discharged.To check ...

WHO lauds India's "tough and timely" anti-corona actions

The World Health Organization on Tuesday lauded Indias tough and timely actions against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the current lockdown till May 3. It may be early to talk about results...

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, MailExpress trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro ...

Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020