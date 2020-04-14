Parineeti Chopra shares throwback picture from Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of herself from an old photoshoot by fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Exuding elegance, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor is seen wearing a tube dress in a nude shade in the click.

Chopra is seen wearing minimal nude make-up to compliment the dress as she is seen posing with one of her hand resting on her shoulder while the other one on resting on one of her sides. Chopra captioned the post with her poetic skills and wrote, "Old is gold. Posing like I'm feeling cold."

"My dress colour is not very bold. They said "simple" and I was sold. #Throwback #Simple #SkinCare," her caption further read. The picture was also shared by photographer Dabboo Ratnani who remembered the old photoshoot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

