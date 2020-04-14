Hilary Duff ditches blonde hair for bold blue locks, shares new look

Left Menu
American actor-singer Hilary Duff has traded her blonde locks for a bold new hairstyle.

14-04-2020
Hilary Duff (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor-singer Hilary Duff has traded her blonde locks for a bold new hairstyle. The 'Cadet Kelly' star took to Instagram on Sunday(local time) to show off her new bright blue hair colour. She captioned the selfie as "Yea" along with a shrugging emoji.

The star's famous pals immediately flooded her comments' section to compliment her fresh look. Venessa Hudgens commented, "Lol love," while Whitney Cummings commented with three clapping hands emojis.

The 'Raise Your Voice' actor had earlier posted a video to her Instagram story at the time in which she told "young" people to stay at home in view of coronavirus spread. She said, "To all you young millennial a**holes that keep going out partying: Go home. Stop killing old people please." Duff also asked her social media followers for suggestions on what to watch while she and her family are stuck inside.

Hilary has been keeping her fans up to date on how they're staying indoors with posts of her kids: 8-year-old Luca and 1-year-old Banks. (ANI)

