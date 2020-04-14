Hema Malini asks people to use lockdown period to find their hidden talents

A day after she highlighted the positive side of the lockdown through a video message, veteran actor Hema Malini on Tuesday asked people to use the lockdown period to find their hidden talents. The actor turned politician took to Twitter and said, "Find ur hidden talents! U might hav an artist within u waiting to be encouraged."

"A dancer who has always loved to dance but too busy to take it up.A nature lover who didn't hav time to even look at ur own garden.A story teller, a writer-the list is endless. Time to discover urself!" her tweet further said. The 71-year-old actor had earlier shared a video message where she tried to give the same message of inculcating good hobbies while under lockdown.

The 'Sholay' star is currently staying at home with her family like many other celebrities. With 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 10,000 mark and climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(ANI)

