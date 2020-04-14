Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan director convicted for crew member sex assault

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:04 IST
Taiwan director convicted for crew member sex assault

Prominent Taiwanese director Doze Niu was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a female crew member working on a film he was making. Niu, 53, was convicted of assaulting the woman in November 2018 after guests left a gathering at his home, Taipei's district court said in a statement.

A friend accompanied the woman to hospital after the attack and also to file a police report. The court said the woman -- identified only as "A" -- had clearly declined Niu's advances.

Niu also "took advantage of his position as a director to speak to the media, to make it look like he and A had feelings for each other", the court found, adding that the defendant had also shown a "lack of remorse". Niu, known for Taiwanese blockbusters "Monga" and "Love", denied the allegations, claiming that he "made a mistake but didn't commit a crime".

He has yet to comment on the ruling, which he can appeal, and remains free for now. When the allegations first surfaced Niu told reporters he hoped for a fair hearing but feared public sentiment had made up its mind.

"There is another public trial going on now and I have already been handed a death sentence," he said. Taiwan has a vibrant film industry and hosts the annual Golden Horse Awards -- dubbed the Chinese-language Oscars.

The #MeToo movement sparked by assault and rape allegations against convicted Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has led to similar abuse being exposed in industries across the world. But the movement has so far had little impact in Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Rolex joins leading watchmakers withdrawing from Baselworld fair

Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel will not exhibit at MCH Groups Baselworld watch and jewellery trade show in 2021, they said on Tuesday, another blow to the flagging event that has already seen high-profile exits including Swatch Group. The...

Migrant workers gathered at Bandra railway station, were unhappy with extension of lockdown: Mumbai Police

Around 1500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, Mumbai Police said. Today at 4 pm, around 1500 people gathered at Bandra ra...

UK coronavirus death toll could be far higher than previously shown

The United Kingdoms true death toll from the novel coronavirus far exceeds estimates previously published by the government, according to broader official data that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. Even before the n...

Modi holds talks with Palestinian Prez Mahmoud Abbas; discusses COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. During his telephonic conversation with Abbas, the prime minister a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020