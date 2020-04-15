Left Menu
People want to conflate me with Ron Swanson's politics: Nick Offerman

PTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:52 IST
People want to conflate me with Ron Swanson's politics: Nick Offerman
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (@NickOffermanOfficial)

Actor Nick Offerman says there are people who believe that his own politics is quite similar to that of his "Parks and Recreation" character Ron Swanson. In the 2009 hit sitcom, the 49-year actor had played Swanson, the libertarian head of the Parks and Recreation department in the local government of the fictional town Pawnee.

But in real life, Offerman said his political views are quite the opposite. On his recent comedy tour, the actor had come up with the song "I'm Not Ron Swanson". "It's a little complicated because people want to conflate me with Ron Swanson's politics. He's a staunch libertarian, and I'm interested in everybody having healthcare or being paid a living wage," Offerman told The Guardian about the song.

"When I used to look at social media more closely, there would be angry fans saying, 'I brought my shotgun to your comedy show and it turns out you're a total snowflake'," he added. After the show ended in 2015, the actor said he also couldn't go to the restaurants.

"I couldn't go to a restaurant. No matter what I ordered, they would put an inch-thick layer of bacon on my plate. I'd order a cheeseburger and they'd make me a one-pound cheeseburger. And I would give them a thumbs-up and hear my cardiologist screaming in my head," Offerman said. The actor currently features in Alex Garland's thriller series "Devs".

