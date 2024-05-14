Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu participates in support rally for Dharamshala Congress candidate Devendra Jaggi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday highlighted the achievements of the Congress government in the state in education, health and employment sectors while garnering support for Dharamshala Congress candidate Devendra Jaggi. Devendra Singh Jaggi has been given ticket by the Congress party for the by-elections in Dharamshala after former MLA Sudhir Sharma switched the sides to BJP.

The Chief Minister emphasized the Congress government's commitment to the welfare of the people, citing various schemes aimed at different sections of society. "Our government has been proactive in addressing the needs of every stratum of society without any prior demands," Sukkhu remarked. He further accused the former MLA of prioritizing personal gain over public service. "Former MLAs have become the biggest land mafia. Their interests lie not in serving the people but in gaining wealth," Sukkhu stated.

Addressing the crowd, Sukkhu also highlighted the progress made by the government in various sectors and promised to continue working towards the betterment of the state. He further accused that during the BJP regime when Jairam Thakur was the CM in Himachal, he failed to bring money from the centre for the state.

Training guns at the BJP, Sukhu said that even in times of disaster, BJP leaders did not stand with affected families and only indulged in politics. "The courage to write letters to the Prime Minister or the Home Minister demanding a special relief package for Himachal Pradesh did not even occur to three BJP MPs. But the current government has applied balm on the wounds of affected families with its resources," Thakur stated.

Sukhu accused that during the Rajya Sabha elections, some the former BJP MLA was given hefty money, some of which he brought to Dharamshala while some amount left will be used in the elections to buy votes. "Take that money and vote only for Congress. The former legislator has built a bungalow worth 20 crore rupees by looting the public property, and now they are busy hiding the money," Sukhu said.

He stated that the election is not about saving the CM or the government, but about saving democracy. (ANI)

