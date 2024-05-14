Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu participates in support rally for Dharamshala Congress candidate Devendra Jaggi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday highlighted the achievements of the Congress government in the state in education, health and employment sectors while garnering support for Dharamshala Congress candidate Devendra Jaggi.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:20 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu participates in support rally for Dharamshala Congress candidate Devendra Jaggi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday highlighted the achievements of the Congress government in the state in education, health and employment sectors while garnering support for Dharamshala Congress candidate Devendra Jaggi. Devendra Singh Jaggi has been given ticket by the Congress party for the by-elections in Dharamshala after former MLA Sudhir Sharma switched the sides to BJP.

The Chief Minister emphasized the Congress government's commitment to the welfare of the people, citing various schemes aimed at different sections of society. "Our government has been proactive in addressing the needs of every stratum of society without any prior demands," Sukkhu remarked. He further accused the former MLA of prioritizing personal gain over public service. "Former MLAs have become the biggest land mafia. Their interests lie not in serving the people but in gaining wealth," Sukkhu stated.

Addressing the crowd, Sukkhu also highlighted the progress made by the government in various sectors and promised to continue working towards the betterment of the state. He further accused that during the BJP regime when Jairam Thakur was the CM in Himachal, he failed to bring money from the centre for the state.

Training guns at the BJP, Sukhu said that even in times of disaster, BJP leaders did not stand with affected families and only indulged in politics. "The courage to write letters to the Prime Minister or the Home Minister demanding a special relief package for Himachal Pradesh did not even occur to three BJP MPs. But the current government has applied balm on the wounds of affected families with its resources," Thakur stated.

Sukhu accused that during the Rajya Sabha elections, some the former BJP MLA was given hefty money, some of which he brought to Dharamshala while some amount left will be used in the elections to buy votes. "Take that money and vote only for Congress. The former legislator has built a bungalow worth 20 crore rupees by looting the public property, and now they are busy hiding the money," Sukhu said.

He stated that the election is not about saving the CM or the government, but about saving democracy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024