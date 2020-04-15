Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt guidelines, protect nation amid COVID-19

Left Menu
Veteran actor Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citizens of the country to follow the government guidelines and stay indoors amid the extended COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:04 IST
Hema Malini (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citizens of the country to follow the government guidelines and stay indoors amid the extended COVID-19 lockdown. The 71-year-old actor took to Twitter and said, "Today Bharat Mata (Mother India) is going through a difficult phase due to coronavirus. You all are born and raised in the country, and being a citizen of the country it is your duty to follow the directions given by the government."

The 'Baghban' actor further said, "Whether you belong to any, caste, race or religion, you have to stay indoors, and by doing so you can break the COVID-19 chain. This action will help us win the war against the novel virus and protect Bharat Mata (Mother India)." The veteran actor requested the citizens to stay indoors for a few more days and keep the country safe from coronavirus by staying safe and staying at home.

The actor has been practising self-isolation and educating people amid the coronavirus pandemic through her social media handles. Earlier, Malini highlighted the positive side of the lockdown, shared a video message reflecting how people and environment have changed but for better amid the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the lockdown in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday. And the 21-day lockdown which was slated to end yesterday was extended till May 3.(ANI)

