Britney Spears slams haters on Instagram inspired by Beyonce

After getting some criticism on social media, singer Britney Spears has shared an Instagram post. Britney proved that she is ignoring the trolls by posting the following quote to her page on April 14, "Accept yourself as you are. And that is the most difficult thing in the world because it goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning, you have been told who you should be. Nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are."

Despite being trolled for some of her Instagram posts, Britney Spears is vowing to continue sharing whatever 'the heck' she wants and she is been inspired by Beyonce to do so.

In the caption, Britney added her own inspiring words, as well as a second quote from Bey. "Learning to love you sometimes is the hardest thing to do, and do you know how I show that? By posting whatever the heck I want," she wrote. "If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times….I will do so and take note of Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS!!!!!! But seriously keep your mean comments to yourselves."

Britney Spears is currently taking time away from music and, according to her son on Instagram Live, she plans to quit for good. She is been focused on her health and wellness.

