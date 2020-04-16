Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kristin Davis to host unscripted pregnancy dating series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:36 IST
Kristin Davis to host unscripted pregnancy dating series
Kristin Davis (File photo)

Kristin Davis is set to host "Labor of Love", a reality show which will follow a woman searching for a man with whom she can start a family. The "Sex and The City" alum will also produce the unscripted pregnancy dating series at Fox, reported Variety.

Former "Bachelor" contestant Kristy Katzmann will be the subject of the eight-episode series, during which she will meet 15 men who will go through a series of challenges to prove their fatherhood and relationship skills. If they are successful, the aspiring fathers-to-be will advance to the next week. After eight weeks Katzmann, with Davis' help, will decide if she has found the man she was looking for or if she would rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.

"When I first heard the premise of 'Labor of Love', I knew I had to be a part of this show. "I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting," Davis said. "Labor of Love", which has been in development since 2017, will air on Fox on May 21.

The series is produced by Propagate Content and Full Picture. Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen, and Laurie Girion are attached to executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares bounce as airlines pitch recovery

European shares rose in early trading on Thursday as daily coronavirus death tolls in both Spain and Italy eased, while a defiant statement on the crisis from two of the continents big-budget airlines helped battered travel stocks recover.T...

COVID-19 lockdown: Andhra govt begins trial of doorstep ration delivery services in Machilipatnam

In a bid to discourage public gathering at shops, Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday started a trial run for door-to door ration delivery services to a section of beneficiaries in Machilipatnam city of Krishna district. There are more th...

Exercise may protect against deadly COVID-19 condition: Study

Regular exercise may reduce the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome, a major cause of death in patients infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a review of studies. Researchers from the University of V...

Fan Zhiyi, the Chinese cult hero who 'rejected Liverpool, Newcastle'

Fan Zhiyi says he turned down a Liverpool offer made by Gerard Houllier in a pub and also rejected Newcastle United, while a trial at Tottenham Hotspur was torpedoed by injury. But does the 50-year-old known as General Fan in China have any...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020