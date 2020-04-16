Kristin Davis to host unscripted pregnancy dating series

Kristin Davis is set to host "Labor of Love", a reality show which will follow a woman searching for a man with whom she can start a family. The "Sex and The City" alum will also produce the unscripted pregnancy dating series at Fox, reported Variety.

Former "Bachelor" contestant Kristy Katzmann will be the subject of the eight-episode series, during which she will meet 15 men who will go through a series of challenges to prove their fatherhood and relationship skills. If they are successful, the aspiring fathers-to-be will advance to the next week. After eight weeks Katzmann, with Davis' help, will decide if she has found the man she was looking for or if she would rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.

"When I first heard the premise of 'Labor of Love', I knew I had to be a part of this show. "I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting," Davis said. "Labor of Love", which has been in development since 2017, will air on Fox on May 21.

The series is produced by Propagate Content and Full Picture. Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen, and Laurie Girion are attached to executive produce.

