Sunny Leone announces Evelyn Sharma to be her next guest on 'Locked Up With Sunny'

Former pornographic actress, Suny Leone took to her Instagram account and announced that the German model and actress Evelyn Sharma is going to her guest on her show, 'Locked Up With Sunny'.

'Locked Up With Sunny' is an Instagram show which features Sunny Leone in conversation with different personalities across the globe and discusses how they are spending their quarantine time.

Sunny shared on her Instagram account that on April 16, her guest will be Evelyn Sharma and wrote, "I am so happy to announce that my friend @evelyn_sharma will be joining me on @lockedupwithsunny today at 2.30 pm IST! It's going to be a fun convo!"

On April 2, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share that she would do a live chat every day noon, beginning with YouTuber Anisha Dixit.

Sunny said, "Hello everyone! Doing a live chat with my friend @anishadixit at 230pm today! Join in and watch the fun!@lockedupwithsunnyCatch me every day for an episode "Locked up with Sunny."

Sunny's show 'Locked Up With Sunny' also includes Bollywood's famous photographers Dabboo Ratanani and Mandana Karimi.

