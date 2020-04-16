Jacqueline, Manoj share first looks from Netflix series 'Mrs. Serial Killer'

Left Menu
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared the first look of her character from the upcoming Netflix series - 'Mrs. Serial Killer' - and also revealed that the show will premiere on May 1.

Updated: 16-04-2020 16:23 IST
Character looks of Jacqueline Fernandez, and Manoj Bajpayee from Netflix series 'Mrs. Serial Killer' (Image courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared the first look of her character from the upcoming Netflix series - 'Mrs. Serial Killer' - and also revealed that the show will premiere on May 1. The 34-year-old actor shared the information on Instagram and also expressed how close the series is to her heart.

She also gave a one-line description of the character she is playing in the forthcoming Netflix series. Taking it to the captions, the 'Kick' actor wrote: "Playing Sona Mukerjee, a loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband's innocence...How far will she go for love?"

The 'Roy' actor wrapped up the post by putting out the details about the trailer launch and premiers: "This one is close to my heart and excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April!! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1." Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the role of Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee in the series alongside Jacqueline, also shared the first glimpse of his character.

The 50-year-old star introduced the character to his followers on Twitter. "I'd like you guys to meet Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee. A doctor, a husband, and a murderer?" the tweet read.

Alongside the first look of his character, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor also revealed the trailer launch time and premiere dates. (ANI)

