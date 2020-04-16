Kangna's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account gets suspended for violating rules

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended for violating rules. As per the latest reports, Rangoli's account was suspended she posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident.

Rangoli Chandel is an active Twitter user and often speaks her mind on social media. However, her posts seem to have landed her in controversy.

Filmmaker Reema Kagti had tagged the Mumbai Police, urging action against one of Rangoli's posts.

Supporting the same, Kubra Sait had also shared that she had blocked Rangoli on Twitter.

I've blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://t.co/WywccuZvKR — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

Very soon Rangoli Chandel has shared her official statement regarding her account being suspended, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account."

I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided, "Rangoli added.

Kangana Ranaut is currently with her sister Rangoli Chandel and family in Manali. Ever since lockdown was announced, the actress shifted to her Himachal residence.

