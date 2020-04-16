Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangna's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account gets suspended for violating rules

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:34 IST
Kangna's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account gets suspended for violating rules
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (rangoli_r_chandel)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended for violating rules. As per the latest reports, Rangoli's account was suspended she posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident.

Rangoli Chandel is an active Twitter user and often speaks her mind on social media. However, her posts seem to have landed her in controversy.

Filmmaker Reema Kagti had tagged the Mumbai Police, urging action against one of Rangoli's posts.

Supporting the same, Kubra Sait had also shared that she had blocked Rangoli on Twitter.

Very soon Rangoli Chandel has shared her official statement regarding her account being suspended, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account."

I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided, "Rangoli added.

Kangana Ranaut is currently with her sister Rangoli Chandel and family in Manali. Ever since lockdown was announced, the actress shifted to her Himachal residence.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus deaths march higher to over 31,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose above 31,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for reopening the economy.The United States is the worlds worst-affected country with fatalities ...

FM informs IMFC about India’s role as responsible member by providing medicines

Union Minister of Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman attended through video-conference the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the Ministerial-level committee of the International Monetary ...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 16, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

Online food delivery, the silver lining to the economic gloom set in by the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to take a massive blow in the capital after news of a pizza delivery agent testing COVID-19 positive in south Delhi went viral and r...

Non-life insurers register 12 pc rise in FY20 premium at Rs 1.89 lakh crore

Non-life insurance companies registered 11.6 per cent rise in their collective premium collection at Rs 1.89 lakh crore during 2019-20, according to data from Irdai. All 34 non-life insurers had registered total premium collection of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020