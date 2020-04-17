Left Menu
Reed Morano in talks to direct Jennifer Lopez in 'The Godmother'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:21 IST
Emmy-winner Reed Morano is in negotiations to direct Jennifer Lopez-starrer drug lord movie “The Godmother”. In the STX project, Lopez plays real-life notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco aka “The Godmother”, who rose from an impoverished childhood to become one of the world’s biggest drug lords before she was killed in 2012

According to Deadline, STX is also in talks with Oscar winner William Monahan to re-write the script for the film. The first draft was penned by Terry Winter and Regina Corrado

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, as well as Julie Yorn are producing the film.

