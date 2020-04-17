Left Menu
17-04-2020
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato unveil song 'I'm Ready'

Music artists Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have released their song "I'm Ready". The two stars shared the track, which marks their first collaboration, on their respective social media accounts on Thursday.

"SHE HAS ARRIVED I'm Ready with the incredible @DDLovato So much love to Jora Frantzis for creating this beauty," Smith wrote in the post. In the track music video, directed by Jora Frantzis, Smith and Lovato are seen competing in a series of Olympic events, filled with glitter and glamour.

The video also features a star-studded cast of LGBTQ performers and drag stars, including "RuPaul’s Drag Race" contestants Valentina and Gigi Goode, reported Rolling Stones. The track will appear on Smith’s upcoming album, which he recently postponed.

