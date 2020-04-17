Does Khloe Kardashian plan on having more kids with ex Tristan Thompson?

Left Menu
American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian faced some awkward moments with ex Tristan Thompson as they continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson in a recent episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian.'

17-04-2020
American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian faced some awkward moments with ex Tristan Thompson as they continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson in a recent episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian.' According to E!News, during one FaceTime conversation, Tristan implied that he wanted to have another child with the 'Good American' mogul. This suggestion came about as the twosome sorted through True's toys in order to donate the ones she had grown out of.

Tristan remarked after Khloe suggested donating one toy, "If it just so happens, we have another girl, what's gonna happen? We'll have to buy it all over again." Khloe said in response, "Who's having another girl with you?"

Thompson remained calm and said his daughter "does need a sibling." Rather than ignoring this comment, the mother of one remarked about her plan to freeze her eggs. The 'Revenge Body' host responded, "Right, so I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later."

The reality TV star has maintained that she wants to keep a friendly relationship with True's dad, while Tristan seemed somewhat flirtatious in this episode. Not only did he gift Khloe a Dior handbag, but he also surprised them with a visit when he was supposed to be in Ohio. (ANI)

