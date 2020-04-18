COVID-19: Richa Chadha to provide meals to needy people

As India fights coronavirus pandemic, actor Richa Chadha said she is donating food to a local Gurudwara, to help the needy people. The actor recently made a donation to a local Gurudwara and urged her fans to do the same. "When I contacted the people at Gurudwara, they said they will accept ration and not money. So I went with the amount of groceries I could procure nearby, which was little, like 10-20 kgs. Now I have learnt that they need as much as 250 kgs every single day, so I am figuring out a wholesale place that can get me food grains and pulses in that large quantity," Richa said in a statement

She said while it's not possible for everyone to donate large sum of money, that shouldn’t stop people from doing their bit. "Even if you can support one person, or one family at this time, that’s good. People may say how does it make a difference? It’s just one person. But it makes a difference to that one person, because that person is no longer hungry. We must be kind to each other in these times," she added

Richa is also supporting grass root level NGOs and volunteer groups in fundraising efforts. The actor added that the coronavirus crisis has brought out both the best and worst in human beings. “It’s the time when our humanity is being tested and I believe in the goodness in people. People have really come together. This pandemic is bringing out the worst and best in humans. "While some are making racist, communal comments, civil society is going out of its way to care for animals, along with humans.” PTI KKP SHDSHD

