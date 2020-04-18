Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ellen DeGeneres' show crew upset with 60 per cent pay cut, poor communication from producers

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:23 IST
Ellen DeGeneres' show crew upset with 60 per cent pay cut, poor communication from producers
Ellen DeGeneres (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr / ronpaulrevolt2008

The crew members of "The Ellen Show" are reportedly upset with host Ellen DeGeneres and the producers for not treating them properly amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the show's core stage crew of more than 30 people were kept in dark about issues like pay and working hours for over a month, while it was being shot from DeGeneres' residence. The crew is also upset after they found out that the network has hired a non-union tech company to help DeGeneres broadcast daily from her home.

Two sources who spoke with the outlet on the condition of anonymity revealed that they received no written communication about the status of their working hours, pay, or inquiries about their mental and physical health from producers for over a month. When they contacted the "higher-ups in production", they received very little information.

When executives finally spoke with them, nearly all crew members were told last week to brace for a 60 percent reduction in pay, even as the show continues to air. "Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which distributes the show, told Variety.

The show halted production in March due to concerns over COVID-19. DeGeneres returned with the show on April 6, filming it from her home. She was recently under fire for her joke that quarantine is like being in a prison. The show typically tapes four days per week. The last episode filmed was on March 9 and the crew was reportedly paid in full for the week of March 16. The week of March 23 was a pre-planned spring break hiatus. After coming back from their break, the crew was told that their pay was reportedly reduced from 10 hours per day to 8 hours. Last Friday, they were informed that going forward they would be paid for two 8-hour workdays per week.

To make matter worse, the crew was shocked to find out that DeGeneres had a remote set erected at her residence where she was taping. They got to know about it through social media posts from colleagues in other departments. They also found out that third-party company, Key Code Media, has been hired to help produce the show from DeGeneres' residence while her usual crew was left to sit idle with reduced pay and unanswered questions about their job security.

A representative of Warner Bros. said no one from the crew has lost their job after the hiring of the Key Code. It added that the company was roped in to "comply with city ordinances and public health protocols". DeGeneres reportedly has a net worth of USD 490 million and an annual salary of around USD 75 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal is home away from home for some stranded foreign tourists during COVID-19 crisis

Nepal, which for decades has been a magnet for adventurers, thrill-seekers and mountain lovers, is now a preferred destination for some foreign tourists seeking protection from the deadly coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc across the ...

Centre gave funds, foodgrain to Punjab to combat COVID-19: Harsimrat Badal

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue of a special package and release of GST arrears with the Centre, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that the central government had given funds and foodg...

Amid cos rescinding internship offers, RIL keeps commitment, digitally onboards 84 summer interns

Amid some companies beginning to rescind their internship and job offers to fight the slowdown, Reliance Industries Ltd RIL has kept its commitment to summer interns and has digitally onboarded them as the nationwide lockdown prevented phys...

26 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

At least 26 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai, in the first case of a major outbreak of the deadly infection in the armed forces. All the infected sailors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020