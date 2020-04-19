Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broadway actor Nick Cordero's leg to be amputated due to coronavirus complications

Eighteen days after getting treated for COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of the hospital, Broadway actor Nick Cordero has been asked to get his right leg amputated to treat the complications caused by the highly contagious virus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 10:31 IST
Broadway actor Nick Cordero's leg to be amputated due to coronavirus complications
Actor Nick Cordero (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Eighteen days after getting treated for COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of the hospital, Broadway actor Nick Cordero has been asked to get his right leg amputated to treat the complications caused by the highly contagious virus. According to Variety, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots had revealed the news of the amputation on Saturday.

As per the outlet, the actor was administered with thinners for clotting in his leg but the treatment had turned problematic when it led to internal bleeding in his intestine. "They had him on blood thinners for the clotting and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues -- blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines," Variety quoted Kloots as saying.

"We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So, the right leg will be amputated today," she added. The Broadway actor had been admitted to the ICU on March 31 as he was facing trouble while breathing and for severe pneumonia sickness.

Previously, his wife had revealed to People magazine that despite testing negative for coronavirus twice, doctors are convinced that Cordero is fighting COVID-19, leading to a third test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...

Haridwar and Nainital classified as COVID-19 'red zones'

After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 red zones. 80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all thre...

Amar Kaushik’s next a quirky social issue-based story

Director Amar Kaushik says like his last two films Stree and Bala, his next feature will also highlight a social issue, but this time it wont be gender specific. The director said he started working on the script for the new film much befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020