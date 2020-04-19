Sam Smith explains why he changed title of his new album

British singer Sam Smith says he decided to change the title of his upcoming album as it contained the word 'die' and he was not comfortable with it. The LP, which will be his third, was earlier titled "To Die For" but Smith last month said that he will be announcing a new name for the album soon.

During his interview with BBC Radio, Smith said he understood the importance of being "sensitive" to fans, especially at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic. "My album had the word 'die' in the title, which I just felt really uncomfortable with, with what's happening (coronavirus) and it's so important for me to be sensitive to my fans and to people listening to my music," the Oscar-winning singer said.

"This has been a really sad and awful time for us, so I've changed the album title, I'm going to change the album cover," he added. The new album was set to release on May 1 but the singer has postponed it in the wake of the pandemic.

"When I know everyone's safe and everyone's good, then I can think about releasing the album," Smith said..

