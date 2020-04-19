Farah Khan Ali pens open letter to Kangana Ranaut: Hope Rangoli sees her error

In an open letter to Kangana Ranaut, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has said she hopes the actor's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel realises that calling for the killing of the members of a community for the acts of few is "unacceptable" after Twitter suspended her account. On Friday, the official Twitter account of Chandel was suspended by the microblogging site following an incendiary post targeting Muslims, where she asked to "shoot them dead".

Ali, who is also the former sister-in-law of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, was one of the many who reported the tweet to Twitter and later thanked the social media platform for suspending the account. "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis," Farah wrote.

A day after Chandel's handle was suspended, Ranaut released a video on Instagram defending her sister that her tweet was to only emphasise on shooting down the people who are attacking doctors and police officials. The actor also named Ali and director Reema Kagti for making false accusations of Muslim genocide against her sister.

Ali on Saturday took to Twitter to reply to Ranaut in a three page-long note, stressing how Chandel was "spewing hatred towards a community". "My dear Kangana, Let me begin by saying I'm a huge fan and you're an amazing actress. My reaction to Rangoli's tweet was because she specifically used the word 'Nazi' along with 'Mullahs and secular media' in her tweet.

"It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead... it further said 'f****k the history they may call us 'Nazis' who cares, life is more imp than fake image'. The word Nazis is synonymous with genocide of the Jews where, as many as 6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis which eventually lead to World War 2," the designer said. "So using the word Nazi is totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law. I reported her tweet to Twitter amongst others because she 'implied genocide' by that word when she spoke of killing," she explained.

Ali said Chandel may be directing her anger towards those she claims killed a doctor in Moradabad, and if that's true the man "needs to be arrested and punished severally because anyone attacking doctors or nurses especially in today's time is totally non acceptable". The designer, who tested negative on Thursday along with her entire family after a member of her house-staff tested positive for COVID-19, said she had nothings personal against Chandel or Ranaut.

"She (Rangoli) has been an acid victim and now a social activist so should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example," she said. Ali said she hopes Chandel sees her error and realises she is more than Ranaut's sister.

"Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister. God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large," the designer said..

