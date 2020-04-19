Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farah Khan Ali pens open letter to Kangana Ranaut: Hope Rangoli sees her error

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:58 IST
Farah Khan Ali pens open letter to Kangana Ranaut: Hope Rangoli sees her error

In an open letter to Kangana Ranaut, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has said she hopes the actor's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel realises that calling for the killing of the members of a community for the acts of few is "unacceptable" after Twitter suspended her account. On Friday, the official Twitter account of Chandel was suspended by the microblogging site following an incendiary post targeting Muslims, where she asked to "shoot them dead".

Ali, who is also the former sister-in-law of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, was one of the many who reported the tweet to Twitter and later thanked the social media platform for suspending the account. "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis," Farah wrote.

A day after Chandel's handle was suspended, Ranaut released a video on Instagram defending her sister that her tweet was to only emphasise on shooting down the people who are attacking doctors and police officials. The actor also named Ali and director Reema Kagti for making false accusations of Muslim genocide against her sister.

Ali on Saturday took to Twitter to reply to Ranaut in a three page-long note, stressing how Chandel was "spewing hatred towards a community". "My dear Kangana, Let me begin by saying I'm a huge fan and you're an amazing actress. My reaction to Rangoli's tweet was because she specifically used the word 'Nazi' along with 'Mullahs and secular media' in her tweet.

"It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead... it further said 'f****k the history they may call us 'Nazis' who cares, life is more imp than fake image'. The word Nazis is synonymous with genocide of the Jews where, as many as 6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis which eventually lead to World War 2," the designer said. "So using the word Nazi is totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law. I reported her tweet to Twitter amongst others because she 'implied genocide' by that word when she spoke of killing," she explained.

Ali said Chandel may be directing her anger towards those she claims killed a doctor in Moradabad, and if that's true the man "needs to be arrested and punished severally because anyone attacking doctors or nurses especially in today's time is totally non acceptable". The designer, who tested negative on Thursday along with her entire family after a member of her house-staff tested positive for COVID-19, said she had nothings personal against Chandel or Ranaut.

"She (Rangoli) has been an acid victim and now a social activist so should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example," she said. Ali said she hopes Chandel sees her error and realises she is more than Ranaut's sister.

"Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister. God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large," the designer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

When Ishant's "thirst for knowledge", no starry airs, impressed Gillespie

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie was very impressed with Ishant Sharmas thirst for knowledge when he played English county under his coaching, despite being an established international cricketer. Ishant, who has so far picked 297...

World cruise, begun before virus pandemic, approaching Spain

Passengers on a luxury liners around-the-world cruise, begun before the globe was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, are finally approaching the end of their odyssey after 15 weeks at sea. The ship, the Costa Deliziosa, was heading Sunday...

Armed forces and military assets adequately protected from coronavirus: Rajnath

The fight against coronavirus pandemic is the biggest invisible war facing the humanity and India is confronting it with excellent synergy between all key organs of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. In an interview ...

One killed, 180 houses damaged as rain accompanied by hailstorm hits Mizoram

A four-month-old infant has been killed and over 180 houses damaged when heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm and gusty wind hit Mizoram, an official said on Sunday. The official of the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020