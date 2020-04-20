Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis launch 'Quarantine Wine' to raise funds for coronavirus relief

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have launched their own quarantine wine, the proceeds of whose sale will be donated to various charities working towards coronavirus relief efforts. The actor duo on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that they had joined hands with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to launch 'Quarantine Wine'.

"Hi guys, we are launching Quarantine Wine," Kutcher, 42, said in a video with Kunis. "100 percent, that's right, 100 percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time. Anything from feeding families who have fallen on hard times…" Kunis, 36, added.

Kutcher said the money will be used to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline medical workers and to help in the recovery of small businesses and people who are in distress. According to the official Quarantine Wine website, the "beautiful Oregon Pinot Noir" will retail at USD 50 for two bottles and is decorated with an interactive front label that "is meant to be written on by YOU".

Kunis and Kutcher asked their fans and followers to enjoy the wine while practicing social distancing. "Crack open a bottle of this wine, enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one, and write (or draw!) who you're toasting to from the comfort of your own home. "Snap a pic and post it using #QUARANTINEWINE, #PPE, and #SOCIALDISTANCING to spread the word about this awesome wine and fundraising cause. We hope that you enjoy this wine as much as we do and we can't thank you enough for your support!" they said.

The four charities chosen by the couple are GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, The Frontline Responders Fund, and America's Food Fund. Kunis and Kutcher join a host of Hollywood celebrities such as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Jay-Z and Meek Mills, Sean Penn, Madonna, Shawn Mendes, Michael Che, among others, who have contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

