Left Menu
Development News Edition

Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life: Cody Simpson

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:42 IST
Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life: Cody Simpson

Singer Cody Simpson has opened up on his relationship with Miley Cyrus and he said his fellow musician's independent nature inspires him to be embrace his individuality. The couple has been dating for several months since Cyrus' split from blogger-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and former husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

He also said Cyrus inspires his art. "Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work. Miley also inspires my art. "There's some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It's inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work," Simpson told Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

The Australian singer, who dated model Gigi Hadid in the past, said he has always enjoyed being with "independent women who are strong individuals". "I owe a lot of my humility to these women. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don't want to disappoint mum or my grandmothers. They've shown me that being close to your mum and grandmothers makes you a better human... "I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals. I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Govt must deposit Rs 7500 in bank accounts of poor; revive MSME sector

A key Congress panel headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday met for the first time and discussed significant issues before the country such as revival of the MSME sector, smooth crop procurement and migrant issues amid the...

Taste of Indian culture during lockdown: Union Min appeals to artistes to take their art online

In an effort to give the world a taste of Indian culture during the global lockdown, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel has appealed to artistes to upload their performances online and urged his ministerial colleagues to post photographs of the...

Italian nurse and mom can't drop guard at home

Every evening, when Pasqualina Conte returns home from a draining day as a nurse in a Milan emergency room for coronavirus patients, she longs to hold her 9-year-old son, Andrea. But for 50 days and counting, the two have not hugged. At sun...

COVID-19: Record 1,426 new cases in Singapore, mostly foreign workers affected

Singapore on Monday reported a record 1,426 new coronavirus cases, out of which 1,410 are foreign workers, including Indians residing in dormitories, health officials said. With the fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020