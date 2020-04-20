Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life: Cody Simpson

Singer Cody Simpson has opened up on his relationship with Miley Cyrus and he said his fellow musician's independent nature inspires him to be embrace his individuality. The couple has been dating for several months since Cyrus' split from blogger-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and former husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

He also said Cyrus inspires his art. "Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work. Miley also inspires my art. "There's some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It's inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work," Simpson told Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

The Australian singer, who dated model Gigi Hadid in the past, said he has always enjoyed being with "independent women who are strong individuals". "I owe a lot of my humility to these women. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don't want to disappoint mum or my grandmothers. They've shown me that being close to your mum and grandmothers makes you a better human... "I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals. I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships," he added.

