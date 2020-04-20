COVID-19: Khloe Kardashian pays for elderly shoppers' groceries

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is helping the elderly, one of the most vulnerable sections amid the coronavirus pandemic, by paying for their groceries in the Los Angeles area. Khloe, 35, has been going to different stores in the city to pay for elderly customers, reported TMZ.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has paid on behalf of senior-citizen shoppers at different Trader Joe's and Ralphs supermarkets, which have been opening early to let the elderly in before others. She also bought store gift cards for over 200 employees throughout the various stores.

Last month, Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner, 22, donated USD 1 million to help medical professionals purchase face masks and other necessary protective gear during the COVID-19 outbreak. Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner, 64, also teamed up with beauty conglomerate Coty, which owns a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, to produce hand sanitiser for emergency and healthcare workers battling the virus at hospitals. Khloe's other sister, Kim Kardashian West also donated USD 1 million, via her shapewear brand SKIMS, to families affected by the deadly virus.

