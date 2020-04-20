Hope to make right choices: Alaya F on career plans post 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Actor Alaya F says she is fortunate to get varied offers after the success of her debut film "Jawaani Jaaneman", and wants to pick a role that will help solidify her place in the industry. Alaya, who featured in the Nitin Kakkar directorial co-starring Saif Ali Khan earlier this year, said she wishes to surprise people with her choices. "I want to do different films, shock people with my choices. Make them say 'wait, she's doing this also?!' Hopefully, I want to do it well. Post my debut, all sorts of stories have come my way, whether it's female centric, extremely commercial or the edgier ones. Hopefully I'll just make the right choices," Alaya told PTI.

The 22-year-old said she is aware that her next project would come with a baggage of expectations and she is ready to take on the pressure. "I do feel the pressure to do even better in the next one. It's the pressure I've always put on myself and I enjoy it. I am glad people loved me in my first film and I want them to love me even more in the next one. I am fully willing to work hard to make it happen," she added.

Alaya is thrilled that a lot of interest is coming her way and recalled being in complete disbelief when positive feedback started rolling in after the release of "Jawaani Jaaneman". "I like to brace myself for every possibility so I had prepared myself for bad reviews, comments and feedback and also the positive ones. But when the reactions turned out positive, it was so overwhelming. "I couldn't believe it had gotten that kind of response especially because I was acting with such senior actors, even if I do my best, I'd look inexperienced in front of all these people. But thankfully it all just went so well. I feel so much gratitude when I look back at the film," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.