Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film with me and Muhammad Ali: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his frequent collaborator Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film featuring him and boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The 77-year-old veteran actor said Mehra even scheduled a meeting with him and Ali, at the sports icon’s US home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. “It’s been a groggy night. Had been watching the greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories and Tyson and it just would not leave the attention… Then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the ‘Man’ at Beverly Hills at his residence, LA, USA. "Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film with him and me. Never went beyond that meeting,” Bachchan wrote alongside a throwback picture from the meeting. The actor said Ali was one of the most humble men he has ever met.

“Funny, but a most humble man who did live in Beverly Hills the elite locality, but was so filled with humility and grace,” he added. Mehra is credited for giving Bachchan’s career a much-needed boost with 1973’s “Zanjeer”. The director-actor duo went on to work in blockbuster like “Hera Pheri”, “Khoon Pasina”, “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”, “Lawaaris”, “Namak Halaal” and “Sharaabi”. Their last film together was “Jaadugar”.

