Jamie Dornan opens up on Barb and Star movie, reveals his love for comedy

Recently, Amelia Warner's husband surprised his fans with an astonishing look.

You surely remember that Jamie Dornan took to Instagram and posted a snap of him which shows his face, torso, shoulder and stomach blue painted. He is seen sitting on a chair closing his eyes, seems like the actor is in a quiet state and meditating. The image is still available over his Instagram account.

In recent interview with Variety, Jamie Dornan opened up the cause behind not getting typecast after the success of the Fifty Shades of Grey, and his love and interest for comedy. The 37-year actor revealed that always desired to explore the genre of comedy but was not able to chase his aspiration after playing the role of a serial killer in The Fall.

The former onscreen romantic partner of Dakota Johnson also discussed his imminent comedy film titled Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The movie, which is slated to hit the big screens on July 31, 2020, will also see actors like Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kwame Patterson, Damon Wayans Jr. and Michael Hitchcock. The imminent movie is of a story of best friends Barb and Star, who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town.

"I'm so excited for people to see the movie. I'm so excited to see the movie myself. Years ago, when I first started in the industry, I kind of only really wanted to do comedy and I was sort of making good comedy connections, feeling like I was going to go down that path. And then I did The Fall, and if you're playing a serial killer, nobody's considering you for comedy," Jamie Dornan opined.

"I guess it's taken me a while to find my way back to that world. I've made enough people giggle along the way. It came about through the directors and producers having seen the chat stuff that I'd done like Graham Norton, where I've told loosely funny stories on a sofa during the job," he explained, adding: "I mean, for my first comedy to be (with Wiig and Annie Mumolo), it's kind of mind-blowing. We just had such a laugh making that movie in Mexico last summer. It's a trip, though. I really hope people respond to it. It's right up my street. They're some of the funniest days I've ever had in my life," Amelia Warner's hubby further added.

