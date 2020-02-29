Left Menu
Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Linking Dakota Johnson with Jamie Dornan won't be wrong. The former onscreen lovers have gone through severe rumors due to their erotic scenes in all the 'Fifty Shades' movies.

You surely remember how Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson inundated the screens with their erotic love scenes in 'Fifth Shades' movies ('Fifty Shades of Grey' released in 2015, 'Fifty Shades Darker' in 2017 and 'Fifty Shades Freed' in 2018).

Many fans thought that despite the completion of 'Fifty Shades' franchise, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson would play as romantic couple in any other movie. But both the actors are currently busy in their respective projects.

Jamie Dornan will soon be seen playing the role of Jack in the upcoming movie 'Endings, Beginnings'. In the imminent movie, Dakota Johnson's former 'Fifty Shades' co-star will be at the center of a love triangle. It seems to be giving us a flashback to Fifty Shades of Grey.

The 'Endings, Beginnings' is a romantic drama movie written and directed by Drake Doremus. The movie will see other popular actors like Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, Noureen DeWulf, Shamier Anderson, Ben Esler, Garrett Coffey, Sherry Cola to name a few.

Jamie Dornan's 'Endings, Beginnings' will be released on May 1, 2020. It was premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival under the Special Presentations category.

On the other hand, Dakota Johnson is currently occupied in the making of another imminent movie 'The High Note'. Directed and written by Nisha Ganatra and Flora Greeson respectively, 'The High Note' also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Ice Cube.

Here's the official synopsis of Dakota Johnson's 'The High Note': "Set in the dazzling world of the LA (Los Angeles) music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Johnson) is Grace's overworked personal assistant who's stuck running errands but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace's manager (Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever."

Watch the trailer for 'The High Note' below:

