Mirzapur Season 2 to focus on chain of revenge, know more on plot & cast

Mirzapur Season 2 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web TV series fans have been waiting for long. It has been around 1.5 years since Mirzapur Season 1 was aired. That's the reason fans can no longer wait to get the renewal update for the second season.

The outdoor filming part for Mirzapur Season 2 is no longer taking place currently due to the coronavirus epidemic in India that has highly hit the entertainment industry. Thus, it will be injustice if fans don't hold their patience for Season 2.

Fans will be surprised to know that Netflix India tagged Amazon Prime Video requesting to reveal Mirzapur Season 2 premiere date. Not only common people, even Netflix India is also eagerly waiting for the announcement of Mirzapur Season 2's release date, which is quite surprising. This is a good news for the avid viewers from a perspective that Netflix is curious to know the release date of this widely-acclaimed television series' second season.

Amazon Prime India's competitor Netflix India tagged Prime Video on April 1 in one of its one Instagram post to answer fans' queries. "Hi @primevideoin people have a lot of questions. Starting this thread for everyone's convenience," commented Netflix India after their post featuring Mirzapur's Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar who are also lead stars of Netflix original House Arrest.

Mirzapur Season 2 does not have an official release date but it was previously expected to premiere in summer 2020. But due to coronavirus epidemic, its release cannot be expected in summer this year. According to some sources, it may be released during the month of December with an episode count of 8 to 10.

The plot of Mirzapur Season 2 is totally kept under wraps. However, the second season is likely to see the returning of Bablu. There is a possibility that once Guddu recovers, he will run the gangs of Gorakhpur and commence his reign right from the front of Gorakhpur, Otakukart revealed. Whereas, Sharad Shukla will focus on taking avenge from Guddu and Kaleen and establish his reign in Jaunpur. His revenge may be highly focussed in Season 2. Even the viewers will be surprised seeing how Guddu emerges much stronger than before to take avenge of his wife and brother's death.

Mirzapur Season 2 will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

