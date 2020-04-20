Is The Family Man Season 2 possible in 2020? What we know so far

The Family Man Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated Indian web TV series fans have been waiting since Season 1 dropped its finale. As of now there is no official premiere date for Season 2 but it is expected to be aired somewhere in this year.

According to some sources, The Family Man Season 2 is completed. Manoj Bajpayee will be returning to reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari in the second season. Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Darshan Kumaar will also reprise their roles as Suchitra Tiwari, JK Talpade and Major Sameer.

The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 is Samantha Akkineni. She has emerged as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry. "With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful technique to make my digital debut, than with one in all India's most beloved sequence, The Family Man 2. I've liked Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," Samantha Akkineni opined.

Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram for sharing information on The Family Man Season 2 in November 2019. During that period, the filming was gone on, as understood by his caption @primevideoin @Thefamilymanamazon @rajanddk #TheFamilyMan2 #NowFilming.

But the filming for second season has been halted due to coronavirus epidemic across the country. Based on the current situation in Maharashtra and overall country, we can't expect the second season this year. However, the imminent season will have same tone like the first season.

"Spy thrillers have been one of the more popular genres amongst our international originals; and we are happy to see this global phenomena recreated in India for 'The Family Man'. Interestingly, the show was loved both by audiences in India and abroad. 'The Family Man' has become our most watched Amazon Original Series in India," Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said.

The Family Man revolves around a middle-class man who works for the National Investigation Agency. He secretly works as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

