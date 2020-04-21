Left Menu
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman promise to pause 'feud' for COVID-19 relief

21-04-2020
Ryan Reynolds (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

To extend their support amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called for a temporary cease-fire on their feud in a hilarious video. The faux quarrel between the stars has been as old as time in the "X-Men" film series, which also involves trolling each other on social media.

The new video is "inspired by X-Men: Origins Wolverine", and "tolerated by" their wives Blake Lively and Deborra Lee-Furness, the duo promise to "pause" their fight in support of the All-In Challenge. Those who donate to the campaign, which raises money to support America's Food Fund during the COVID-19 outbreak, will earn the chance to have Reynolds and Jackman fly to their home for two hours and help their children sell lemonade at a lemonade stand. Aiming a shot at Reynolds' Aviation American gin brand, Jackman said gin is for the "weak", and the former fired back saying coffee, in a reference to the latter's Laughing Man Coffee Company, is for "sleepy" people.

After some funny gags and ironically resuming their feud, the "Deadpool" star said, "For one day and one day only, we've agreed to agree to not disagree. And only a pandemic could make that happen." "We'll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink," Jackman said. "Lemonade. At your child's lemonade stand," Reynolds completed.

"That's right, all to help fight food insecurity," the "Wolverine" star said, to which his co-star added, "because no one deserves to go hungry." While Jackman nominated American football quarterback Drew Brees, and actor couple Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Reynolds tagged Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield and soccer superstar Ashley Lawrence to take the challenge forward. Previously, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro joined the 'All In Challenge' by offering a walk-on role in their Martin Scorsese film "Killers of the Flower Moon".

