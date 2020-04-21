Alicia Silverstone says she was called ‘fatgirl’ for ‘Batman and Robin’ role

Actor Alicia Silverstone has opened up about the body-shaming remarks she was subjected to when she starred as Batgirl in Joel Schumacher's "Batman and Robin". The 43-year-old actor said she was nicknamed "Fatgirl" by paparazzi and throughout the 1997's film press tour was mocked for her body. "They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human," Silverstone told The Guardian.

She also recalled being asked about her bra size during an interview. "That definitely wasn't my (favorite) filmmaking experience," she said of "Batman & Robin", which also featured George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman.

"There were working circumstances that were less than (favorable) in terms of how things went down. And no, I didn't ... come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, OK, I know what that is and I'm done. I'm not going near that again." Silverstone said that she "stopped loving acting for a very long time", after her experience with "Batman & Robin", but has matured since then. She currently stars in "Bad Therapy", which was released digitally on April 17. Her next movie is an indie project "Valley Girl".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.