Alicia Silverstone says she was called ‘fatgirl’ for ‘Batman and Robin’ role

PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:20 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / AliciaSilverstone

Actor Alicia Silverstone has opened up about the body-shaming remarks she was subjected to when she starred as Batgirl in Joel Schumacher's "Batman and Robin". The 43-year-old actor said she was nicknamed "Fatgirl" by paparazzi and throughout the 1997's film press tour was mocked for her body. "They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human," Silverstone told The Guardian.

She also recalled being asked about her bra size during an interview. "That definitely wasn't my (favorite) filmmaking experience," she said of "Batman & Robin", which also featured George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman.

"There were working circumstances that were less than (favorable) in terms of how things went down. And no, I didn't ... come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, OK, I know what that is and I'm done. I'm not going near that again." Silverstone said that she "stopped loving acting for a very long time", after her experience with "Batman & Robin", but has matured since then. She currently stars in "Bad Therapy", which was released digitally on April 17. Her next movie is an indie project "Valley Girl".

