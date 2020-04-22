Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights' delayed by an year

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway production "In The Heights" has a new release date. The film, being directed by John M Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame, was set to release in June this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie was postponed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "In The Heights" will now open on June 18, 2021. Miranda, who created the stage musical with Quiara Alegría Hudes, will appear in a small role in the movie, besides providing the music.

The movie is about a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos) who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after he inherits his grandmother's fortune. It will also feature Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco.

Miranda had last month hinted that "In The Heights" will get delayed after all the production activity in Hollywood was shut down in the wake of the pandemic. "We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening... There's a lot that remains to be done on that movie. "We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right," he told Rosie O'Donnell in a Livestream interview.

