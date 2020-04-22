Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:02 IST
Halle Berry recalls moment when Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking

Actor Halle Berry has revealed that former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan once saved her life when they were filming "Die Another Day". Berry portrayed Jinx opposite Brosnan in the 2002 movie, which had marked his last outing as the suave British spy.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon on his "Tonight" show, Berry, 53, said during a scene, she started choking but Brosnan quickly came to her aid. "I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich," she said.

"That was so not sexy... James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world," she added. The Heimlich manoeuvre is a first aid procedure used to treat upper airway obstructions by foreign objects. During the procedure, a sudden strong pressure is applied on a person's abdomen, between the navel and the ribcage.

On the work front, Berry will be next seen in "Bruised" which also marks her directorial debut..

