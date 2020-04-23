Left Menu
Peaky Blinders Season 6 – Anthony Byrne talks on production on Live Q&A video session

23-04-2020
Peaky Blinders Season 5 and 6 director Anthony Byrne appeared on camera for answering some questions from the viewers. Image Credit: Instagram / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but we have a beautiful news for you here this time.

Before talking on Peaky Blinders Season 6, let us notify you that Netflix has already started streaming Season 5. Recently, Peaky Blinders ran an Instagram Live Q&A video session to celebrate the launch of Season 5 on Netflix UK. Season 5 and 6 director Anthony Byrne appeared on camera for answering some questions from the viewers.

According to Anthony Byrne, the production earlier already started working for Peaky Blinders Season 6 a few months ago. But the coronavirus pandemic has stopped the production like any other television and movie projects across the world.

According to him, if they were filming at the moment for Peaky Blinders Season 6, they would have taken the production to Manchester at this point, Express noted. "There's a beautiful location in Manchester and I might post a picture of it later. We were going to go there and build and create a new Garrison Lane, China Town and Small Heath. There's a beautiful location in Manchester and I might post a picture of it later. We were going to go there and build and create a new Garrison Lane, China Town and Small Heath," he added.

On the other hand, Anthony Byrne also talked on the update about when Season 6 of Peaky Blinders could be released. "I know there's a lot of you asking about Season 6. I saw some very good responses from other fans saying that I wouldn't be able to answer any of those questions – and I can't because we don't have any answers right now. But I can assure you that as we're in a position to get back up and running, we will do so," he further said.

"I had spent about five or six months doing pre-production with an amazing crew and a lot who were coming back from Season 6. And I was very excited to get going, I was a week away from filming as many of you know," he cited.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

