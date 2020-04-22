Knightfall Season 3 to stream on Netflix after History, Search of pope Clement in focus

It has been over 11 months since Knightfall Season 2 dropped its finale. Now fans are passionately waiting for Knightfall Season 3 to premiere. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the imminent third season.

Knightfall Season 3 needs an official declaration from the History Channel. The first season premiered on December 6, 2017 and dropped finale on February 7, 2018. The second season premiered on March 25, 2019 and ended on May 13, 2019. It means, there was a gap of 15 months between the first and second seasons.

If History had planned to maintain a similar gap, then we are close to the premiere of Knightfall Season 3. However, we have learnt that the second season will not be released in this year. According to some sources, it may be premiered in June 2021. Then it will be available on Netflix in the same or next month.

The series creators need to work hard on Knightfall Season 3 as the previous season witnessed 50 percent drop in the total number of viewers. Many fans are not bothered about Season 3 that much.

In case, if we consider that the third season is left with many tasks, then the current Covid-19 pandemic situation must have affected the production works. Almost all the television and movie projects across the world have either been halted or postponed and the coronavirus pandemic has badly hit the global entertainment industry.

Knightfall Season 3 does not have an official trailer yet. Once the trailer gets online, we will update you immediately. The betrayed Templars will try their best to avenge the Pope. The third season is likely to stick to the search of pope Clement. Many reports claim that it will be the main focus next time.

The cast for Knightfall Season 3 may include Jim Carter as Pope Boniface VIII, Simon Merrells as Tancrède de Hauteville, Tom Cullen as Landry de Lauzon, Pádraic Delaney as Gawain, Olivia Ross as Queen Joan, Ed Stoppard as King Philip, Julian Ovenden as William de Nogaret, Tom Forbes as Prince Louis of France, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Adelina, Mark Hamill as Master Talus, Marco Zingaro as Doctor Vigevano, Peter O'Meara as Berenger to name a few.

