Zyan Malik and Gigi Hadid: How isolation is affecting their relationship and birthday

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:37 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (gigihadid)

Zyan Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid are self-isolating at her family's farm in Pennsylvania. Gigi and Zayn have been dating off and on again since 2016, it is not normal for Gigi to spend this amount of free time with Zayn. So, the couple is taking advantage of their isolation away from the real world.

According to a media report by Hollywoodlife, Gigi Hadid usually does not have more than a few days off at a time because of her crazy work schedule so this is a big change. It is not an easy time for anyone but she is making the best of it and taking this time to appreciate the little things in life.

HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019

Gigi Hadid will also be celebrating her 25th birthday, today on April 23, with Zayn Malik."Gigi doesn't mind celebrating her birthday at home on the farm at all either, she has no complaints. She is really not much of a party girl anyway, so a homebody birthday suits her just fine, according to the media report.

Zyan Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly first started dating in November 2015, and ever since then, it has been a roller coaster of cute Instagram posts, sound bites, and breakup rumors.

