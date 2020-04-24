Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd's 'The Shrink Next Door' lands series order from Apple TV Plus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:43 IST
Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd's 'The Shrink Next Door' lands series order from Apple TV Plus

Actors Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd's comedy show "The Shrink Next Door" has received a straight-to-series order from Apple TV Plus. The eight-episode limited series is a dark comedy based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name, which was inspired by true events.

It follows the weird equation between psychiatrist to the stars, Dr Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell). During the course of their relationship, the charming Ike slowly takes over Marty''s life, moving into his patient's home and even assuming control of his family business.

Ferrell and Rudd, who earlier starred together in TV series "Anchorman" and its sequel, "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues", will also executive produce the new show. Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Rudd on the "Wet Hot American Summer" franchise, will direct and executive produce.

Georgia Pritchett has penned the script and is also attached as executive producer. "The Shrink Next Door" has been developed by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

Girls her age play Candy Crush or like watching cartoons, but 15-year-old Hita Gupta peps up hundreds of lonely Americans, including the elderly and children, marooned in nursing homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown by sending them gift packs...

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...

Indonesia's capital relocation on hold, shifts budget to fight pandemic

Indonesias investment on a mega project to relocate its capital city has been put on hold, as the country shifts focus to spend on containing the coronavirus outbreak, but may resume next year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said la...

4-month-old, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kozhikode

A four-month-old baby infected with coronavirus passed away in Kozhikode on Friday, an official said. The child was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College and was tested positive for the deadly virus yesterday.The infant was undergoing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020