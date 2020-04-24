Quibi announces satirical news show from British comic Nish Kumar

Quibi announces satirical news show from British comic Nish KumarPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:18 IST
Short-form streaming service Quibi has commissioned a satirical news show from British comedian Nish Kumar. Titled "Hello America", the comedy series is formatted as a typical morning news show, reported Deadline. Kumar will broadcast the show from London. It will also feature a rotating cast of correspondents who will satirically dissect US news and politics from a global perspective.
"I am so excited to get started on this show. If for no other reason than I am tired of having to explain how to use Houseparty to my parents and that ‘lockdown’ doesn’t mean occasionally going to the shops when you feel like it," Kumar said in a statement. Jax Media is producing the project with Kumar, Tony Hernandez and Seamus Murphy-Mitchell serving as executive producers.
Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, was launched in the US on April 6..
