Quibi announces satirical news show from British comic Nish Kumar

Short-form streaming service Quibi has commissioned a satirical news show from British comedian Nish Kumar. Titled "Hello America", the comedy series is formatted as a typical morning news show, reported Deadline. Kumar will broadcast the show from London. It will also feature a rotating cast of correspondents who will satirically dissect US news and politics from a global perspective.

"I am so excited to get started on this show. If for no other reason than I am tired of having to explain how to use Houseparty to my parents and that ‘lockdown’ doesn’t mean occasionally going to the shops when you feel like it," Kumar said in a statement. Jax Media is producing the project with Kumar, Tony Hernandez and Seamus Murphy-Mitchell serving as executive producers.

Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, was launched in the US on April 6..