Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quibi announces satirical news show from British comic Nish Kumar

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:18 IST
Quibi announces satirical news show from British comic Nish Kumar

Short-form streaming service Quibi has commissioned a satirical news show from British comedian Nish Kumar. Titled "Hello America", the comedy series is formatted as a typical morning news show, reported Deadline. Kumar will broadcast the show from London. It will also feature a rotating cast of correspondents who will satirically dissect US news and politics from a global perspective.

"I am so excited to get started on this show. If for no other reason than I am tired of having to explain how to use Houseparty to my parents and that ‘lockdown’ doesn’t mean occasionally going to the shops when you feel like it," Kumar said in a statement. Jax Media is producing the project with Kumar, Tony Hernandez and Seamus Murphy-Mitchell serving as executive producers.

Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, was launched in the US on April 6..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's tour of England postpo )ned as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until atleast July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppose...

Seven police personnel in Coimbatore, including four women,test positive for COVID-19: top police official.

Seven police personnel in Coimbatore, including four women,test positive for COVID-19 top police official....

Freezing of DA insensitive, inhumane; govt should shelve bullet train, Central Vista projects: Cong

Noting that it was insensitive and inhumane to freeze dearness allowance, the Congress on Friday said instead of hurting the middle-class employees and pensioners, the government should shelve bullet train and Central Vista redevelopment pr...

Congress attacks Modi govt on freezing of DA

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the Centre after it announced freezing the hike in dearness allowance DA for the central government employees and dearness relief DR for the central government pensioners till Jul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020