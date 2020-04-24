Chris Hemsworth opens up about his next installment of Thor: 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

In the latest interview, the actor Chris Hemsworth opened up about the upcoming installment of 'Thor'. Chris says, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is going to be pretty insane."

He even said that it has one of the best scripts he has read in years. Calling it director Taika Waititi at his 'most extreme' he said, "If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane."

'Thor', the fourth in the action franchise, reunites Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Actor Christian Bale, best known for his role in DC's Dark Knight series, will be joining the star-cast for this part.

Taika Waititi took the 'Thor' franchise to new comedic heights as he introduced hard-drinking Valkyrie (Thompson) and exiled Avenger Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in 'Thor: Ragnorak'. The fourth installment of the movie will take place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Earlier during an Instagram Live session, Taika invited Tessa as well as Mark Ruffalo and spoke of the many drafts of the script.

He stated, "It's one of those where I can't wait to do it. There are so many great, great things in it. It's so over the top now, in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok look like a run-of-the-mill, very safe film."

"This new film feels like we asked 10-year-olds what should be in a movie, and then we said yes to every single thing. Space sharks, if you know anything about the comics... That's all I'm gonna say... Space sharks, "Taika Waititi added.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' was expected to hit the screens on November 2021 but due to the current pandemic it seems it will take even more longer.