KJo plays 'which animal would you want to be' with munckins Yash, Roohi

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared an adorable video in which he plays a fun game with Yash And Roohi by asking them if they would have been born as an animal, which animal they would like to be. Apparently, at the end of the game, they ended up calling the filmmaker an elephant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:07 IST
Roohi ,Yash Johar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared an adorable video in which he plays a fun game with Yash And Roohi by asking them if they would have been born as an animal, which animal they would like to be. Apparently, at the end of the game, they ended up calling the filmmaker an elephant. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director took to Instagram and shared a video featuring the twins Yash and Roohi, wearing matching striped T-shirts. In the adorable video, Karan asks Roohi, "Alright, we are going to play a game. Roohi tell me if you would want to be an animal, which animal would you be?"

To which the toddler replies, "Peppa" "Okay, you want to become Peppa Pig," and asks Yash "What would you want to become?"

"Peppa Park," the 3-year-old replies laughingly. Karan then asks them if their "'dadda' would be an animal, which one he would be?"

Roohi replies, "Elephant." The filmmaker replied laughingly, "What? Thank you so much, you made me an elephant."

And then teases him while smiling and says "Hi! Elephant" The' My Name is Khan' director captioned the post as, "Well guess which animal I remind them of? #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa"

The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 2 lakh views within an hour of being posted. Celebrity followers including Manish Malhotra and Tahira Kashyap left their lovable comments over the post. Earlier, Johar shared another glimpse of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi in the latest edition of his 'Lockdown with the Johars' series. In the video, KJo's little daughter adorably called her 'dadda' elderly apparently because of his grey hair amid lockdown while Yash says was seen going to London. (ANI)

