The Kissing Booth 2 release possible in May’20? Know more on plot

When will Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 be released? The avid fans of American teen romantic comedy movie are passionately waiting for the second part, which will focus on a quirky, late blooming teenager Elle (played by Joey King), whose budding romance with high school senior and bad boy Noah (Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah's younger brother Lee (Courtney) in jeopardy.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of The Kissing Booth 2. However, the online streaming service posted a kind of alarming post on Instagram in spring this year. The first movie (The Kissing Booth) received positive responses from Netflix viewers across the world. Thus, we believe the series creators will surely work on it anytime.

If rumours are to be believed, The Kissing Booth 2 will be released on May 2, 2020. But the rumour related to its release on May 2 is vague as part 2's release date is yet to be officially announced. Even no official trailer has been aired yet.

The severe global fight against coronavirus pandemic has highly hit the entertainment industry. Majority of movies and television series either have been halted or postponed for an indefinite time. Thus, our suggestion to fans is to hold patience for the next movie.

If The Kissing Booth 2 is released anytime, we can see another level of love between Noah and Elle including some struggles, enjoyment, fun and pain. Even the second part is said to contain some twists and long-distance connections. The entrance of Tyler Chaney and Taylor Perez will also be a leading part of its plot.

According to multiple sources, The Kissing Booth Season 2 was being filmed earlier before the onset of coronavirus pandemic. Its plot is absolutely kept under wraps.

We don't have any trailer for The Kissing Booth 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on it.

