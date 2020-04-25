Left Menu
Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine to star in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde has lined up an impressive cast of Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine for her next directorial "Don't Worry Darling". Wilde, who made her directing debut with 2019 feature "Booksmart" , will also star in the new movie in a supporting role, reported Deadline.

Described as a "psychological thriller", the film is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. The script was penned by Shane and Carey Van Dyke of "The Silence" fame. Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on "Booksmart" , is adapting the screenplay.

The project, set up at New Line, marks a reunion with Pugh and Pine after their 2018 film "Outlaw King". Pine has previously worked with Wilde on the 2012 drama "People Like Us".

Wilde and Silberman are also attached as producers alongside Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Catherine Hardwicke is an executive producer.

