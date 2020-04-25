Left Menu
Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the film industry

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:55 IST
Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the film industry
Actor Varun Dhawan Image Credit: ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan has donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, and others have come forward to help the daily wage workers amid the nationwide lockdown

Varun, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, has helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of Indian Film and TV directors Association took to Twitter to thank Varun for his contribution. "@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona," Pandit wrote on Twitter. The actor had earlier donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister relief fund. He has also pledged to provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors, and medical staff.

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown

Most days, you can find Dayaram Kushwaha and his wife, Gyanvati, hauling bricks for stonemasons in a booming northern suburb of New Delhi. They bring their 5-year-old son, who plays in the dirt while they work. But now a hush has come over ...

Man kills wife after argument in west Delhi

A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhis Madipur area, police said. Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 ...

One more tests positive for COVID 19 in Pondy, tally rises to 4

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, pushing the tally to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that the 18-year-old patient now admitted to the Indira Gand...

I'll keep my options open: Beth Mooney on multiple offers from Big Bash clubs

Australian womens cricketer Beth Mooney revealed that she has received multiple offers from Big Bash clubs and said that she will keep her options open before making any decision. Mooney, who represents Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League, pla...
