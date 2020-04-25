Left Menu
Warner Bros' 'Lord of the Flies' adaptation finds writer

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:54 IST
Warner Bros' 'Lord of the Flies' adaptation finds writer
Author and screenwriter Patrick Ness will be adapting William Golding's 1954 novel "Lord of the Flies" for Warner Bros. Luca Guadagnino, the filmmaker behind hits such as "Call Me By Your Name" and "Suspiria", is attached as a director with the project.

Ness is best known for penning books like "The Knife of Never Letting Go" and "A Monster Calls". He also worked as a writer on the film adaptations of the two novels. The project will be produced by Known Universe, a production banner founded by writers Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

"Lord of the Flies" revolves around a group of schoolboys who are marooned on a deserted island. As they attempt to organize themselves in order to survive, they soon get divided into two rival factions which in turn brings out their more savage natures, despite their best efforts to remain rational.

Guadagnino will also produce the movie along with producing partner Marco Morabito.

