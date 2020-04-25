Left Menu
Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:59 IST
Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?
Dakota Johnson and her beau Chris Martin have been enduring the quarantine guidelines amid Covid-19 epidemic at home in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Facebook / Dakota Johnson International Fan Club

Dakota Johnson's name is synonymous to Jamie Dornan with whom she shared screens in the Fifty Shades movies. Fans are yet not ready to forget the erotic scenes the beautiful onscreen couple performed in those movies. But let's remind you that Jamie Dornan is a dedicated husband of Amelia Warner.

Dakota Johnson recently took to Instagram to guide her global fans and followers how to stay safe from Covid-19. With a little help from beau Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson has portrayed herself in a short video giving a master class on how to wash her hands, or we can say how she washes her hands regularly or multiple times.

Jamie Dornan's former Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson has shared washing her hands in a new video through her friend Olivia Wilde's Instagram account. Fans started pouring huge comments in support of her. Her initiative was extolled for urging everyone to wash hands repeatedly during the current era of coronavirus pandemic.

Dakota Johnson and her beau Chris Martin have been enduring the quarantine guidelines amid Covid-19 epidemic at home in Los Angeles. Recently, the lovers took a reprieve from their cozy confines and headed out on a bike ride through parts of Malibu, Dail Mail noted.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were accompanied by his two children Apple (15) and Moses (14). They (the duo) have been seen together on several occasions. Recently updates claim that the beautiful actress has not only been fully accepted by Chris Martin's family, she even spent Christmas days with him and his family members and they are quite happy having her.

Is Dakota Johnson interested to do another movie with Jamie Dornan and getting naked again? In a recent media conversation, when Chris Martin's lover was questioned if she would be interested to work in another movie with her previous Fifty Shades' co-star that would require her to get naked again, she cited she would be glad to accept the project as she would not want to close the door of any possibilities.

