Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

It has been almost a year Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo legally separated. Fans who were previously living with a hope that their favourite star would reconcile their relationship now do not anticipate any such anticipation. Now the former couple are busy in their own projects.

Here we are not going to discuss Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's previous relationship nor how it ended. Instead, we will look into the beauty secret of Song Hye-Kyo so that the tips can help her global fans and followers in keeping oneself young and versatile.

Song Hye-Kyo, who got married to Song Joong-Ki after their appearance in Descendants of the Sun series, looks absolutely young and beautiful at the age of 38. She continues to attract millions of fans for her youthful beauty, slim figure and slim physique.

You will surprised to Song Hye-Kyo once became overweight around 70 kg and looked quite chubby but now she lost 17 kg with her secret tips. Let's have a look at one of her foods which has highly benefited the beautiful actress.

One of Song Hye-Kyo's food is tofu. It is a food prepared by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into solid white blocks of varying softness. Tofu is low in calories, while containing a relatively large amount of protein. It is high in iron, and can have a high calcium or magnesium content depending on the coagulants (e.g. calcium chloride, calcium sulfate, magnesium sulfate) used in manufacturing. Tofu improves heart, prevents breast cancer, helps in losing weight, controls blood sugar, prevents osteoporosis etc.

Tofu is considered a cooling agent in traditional Chinese medicine. It is claimed to invigorate the spleen, replenish qi, moisten and cool off yang vacuity, and detoxify the body. However, there is no scientific evidence supporting such claims, nor their implied notions.

Tofu is made from soy milk which is a turbid colloid liquid/solution. Tofu structure is related to soy milk components, particularly colloid components such as protein particles and oil globules. Protein particles content increases with the increase of the globulin ratio in the soybeans.

Recently, Song Hye-Kyo was seen in the cover pictorial for Harper's Bazaar magazine in Thailand. The always beautiful actress was chosen as the cover star for the magazine's Thailand's 15th anniversary celebration edition. She looks severely gorgeous and stunning in all the pictures published in Harper's Bazaar magazine (Thailand edition).

