Ajay Devgn shares coronavirus-theme song 'Thehar Ja' to urge people to stay home

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday shared coronavirus anthem 'Thehar Ja' urging people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic and keep their loved ones safe.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:13 IST
A still from the song (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday shared coronavirus anthem 'Thehar Ja' urging people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic and keep their loved ones safe. The 'Shivaay' star took to Twitter and shared the video of the song where the actor is seen getting teary-eyed as he urges people to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. The track also reminds people that it is time to take a pause from the hustle and slow down. The video of the also features a special cameo of Devgn's son Yug.

The three-minute-fifty-eight second song has been produced by Ajay. It has been sung and composed by Mehul Vyas. Along with caption of the video he wrote, Pause. Reflect. Pray. We will weather this storm together. Stay safe, Stay Happy.Apno ke liye #ThaharJa #IndiaFightsCorona." The 'Tanhaji' star is spending the time with his family in quarantine at home, and he has been educating his fans on coronavirus amid the crucial time via his social media handles.

Earlier this week, the Devgn shared a PSA for 'Aarogya Setu' app. The video featured the actor in dual roles, first as a bodyguard that acts as Setu and the second role shows the actor as himself. (ANI)

