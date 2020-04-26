Sam Smith wants to date older men

Singer Sam Smith says he wants to date an older man

The Oscar winner last dated "13 Reasons Why" star Brandon Flynn. Smith, 27, and Flynn, 26, broke up after an eight-month relationship in 2018

Speaking on SiriusXM, Smith said, "I think I want to be with someone older now. I need someone who has passions and has their own drive." The singer, who has using the exclusive dating app Raya during the coronavirus lockdown, said, "It's nice to be able to date on your phone. I haven't done it in years - I just want the romance." Prior to Flynn, Smith dated actor-model Jonathan Zeizel.