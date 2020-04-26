Left Menu
Tom Holland to host Marvel-themed online quiz show

26-04-2020
“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland is set to host a Marvel-themed quiz show on Instagram on Wednesday. The 23-year-old actor made the revelation during an online appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. The virtual quiz will be organized by Brothers Trust, set up by Holland's family to support various charities, to give people a sense of community as the world fights coronavirus pandemic.

"The Brothers Trust is a fundraising vehicle that we use to raise money from the general public, that we feed towards charities that we feel need the light and the support. But we felt a little bit uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time so we as a collective have been doing the donations. “The reason why we're doing the pub quiz is just to galvanise people and to give people a sense of community and to kind of bring people together and just have a laugh and have a good time. That's essentially what we're trying to do,” Holland said. The British star’s next and third standalone film as Spider-Man will come out on November 5, 2021.

